The Who to end British tour in Hove

The Who have announced their first British tour for six years, ending with a concert at the Sussex county cricket ground in Hove.

The band will play with a full orchestra and the support act will be UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (3 February) on The Who’s website www.thewho.com.

Roger Daltrey said that performing with an orchestra had been a long-held ambition.

The singer said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map – Edinburgh Castle and Derby – as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades will make this very special for me.

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’

“I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on with new music – classic Who music all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks nothing to lose.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

The gigs follow last year’s “The Who Hits Back” tour of America where the band performed alongside an orchestra.

The set list is expected to include music from throughout the band’s career which spans nearly 60 years.

Sections of the concerts are expected to focus on two of the band’s best-known albums Tommy and Quadrophenia.