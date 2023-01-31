Bank hands cash to Brighton children’s charity

A bank has donated £500 to a Brighton children’s charity along with more than 50 items such as toys and games.

Metro Bank, in Brighton, donated the money to Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and collected items from business clients and individual customers at its North Street branch.

Nationally, Metro Bank said that it gave £35,000 to more than 70 community charities instead of having a Christmas tree in each store.

Brighton branch manager Stephen Cotton said: “We would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who supported our campaign this Christmas.

“We were really proud that so many of our customers and colleagues donated to Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and we hope that we have made a difference in some small way.”

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton.

The charity raises money to provide live-saving medical equipment and additional services with the aim of improving the lives of sick children throughout Sussex.

The charity does not receive any government funding and relies on the generous support of individuals, community groups, schools, companies and trusts.