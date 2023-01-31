With video – Dangerous driver jailed after chase

A dangerous driver has been jailed after leading police on a chase at speeds of up to 65mph in a 30mph zone.

Greg Marshall, 33, unemployed, of Grassmere Avenue, Telscombe Cliffs, had used cannabis and cocaine before getting in the blue Renault Clio. He kept driving with just three wheels after losing one on a traffic island.

Marshall was jailed for 14 months by Judge Anne Arnold at Hove Crown Court and banned from driving for three years and seven months.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, drug driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sussex Police said today: “A drug driver who reached speeds of 65mph in a 30mph zone in Seaford has been jailed.

“Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were able to safely stop and arrest Greg Marshall after a short pursuit.

“Marshall was seen going the wrong way around mini roundabouts and at one stage collided with a traffic island.

“He continued to drive away from officers, then attempted to flee on foot. Luckily, he did not cause any serious harm either to himself or to anyone else on the roads.

“He was also found in possession of cannabis and amphetamine and admitted two counts of possession of a class B drug.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 26 June last year when officers tried to flag down the driver of a blue Renault Clio for being untaxed in Vale Road, Seaford.

“The vehicle then sped away from police, paying no regard for other road users.

“Despite crashing into the traffic island, Marshall continued to drive away with only three wheels.

“It was stopped in Upper Chyngton Gardens and Marshall was arrested nearby on foot.”

Roads policing officer PC Alex Clarke said: “Marshall’s driving was appalling. He put his own safety at risk by driving away at excess speed as well as putting the public at risk.

“Tests showed he had both cocaine and cannabis in his system while driving.

“Drink and drug driving and driving at excess speed are some of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on the road.

“The case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.

“Marshall will have time to reflect on his behaviour while in prison. We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off the road.”