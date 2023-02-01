Indie-supergroup SUEP play Brighton gig

SUEP + SAD DADS + VAN STONHOLDT – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 31.1.23

Day two of ‘Independent Venue Week’ and the crowds of encouragement were sent to The Prince Albert in waves, where local promoter and label Love Thy Neighbour had organised a night to remember with a trio of acts on the bill.

First up was Van Stonholdt, an acoustic guitar act, honest about uncomfortability whilst casting an admirative atmosphere into the room. Like watching an endangered animal, we all looked on as the caged bear played, surrounded by a natural habitat of keys, pedals and guitars.

Half an hour of meditative flamenco blends, as the disco ball light started to reflect thousands of eyes over the audience. A notation which took us on the windy roads of Van’s brain.

Next up were Brighton’s Sad Dads, singing about ‘Lawn Mowers’ and ‘Surf Instructors’ who can’t swim. They are a band worth seeing just for the pure experience of their crazy interludes and mash-up of ‘Gorgeous’ by Babybird.

Owen Bullock turned his guitar into a prop at one point in the song, becoming a door. Dan Cox and Owen provide the chemistry throughout until Dan takes off with the solo spotlight. Not only are they a band, but they are also storytellers, Austin Pritchard added the sound effects as he switched from bongos to the harmonicas and shakers, all whilst providing backing vocals – the unsung hero of the Sad Dads.

After their 2021 releases of ‘Domesticated Dream’ and ‘Misery’, London-based SUEP gained quite the interest. Led by Georgie Stott (of Porridge Radio, Garden Centre) and Josh Harvey, SUEP was born out of a near-decade of playing in sheds and barns with like minded personnel, holding a mutual love for Paul McCartney, Jona Lewie, the B-52s, Devo and other performative freaks enjoying themselves. Following a move to London from Brighton, the pair added George Nicholls (The GN Band, Joanna Gruesome, The Tubs), Will William Deacon (PC World, Garden Centre), and Ollie Chapman to the line-up.

Their show comes in coordination with their 6 song EP release called ‘Shop’ just short of a week ago. ‘Just A Job’ and ‘Friend Of Mine’ gained the most audience participation as there was call and response and a switch around of band placement on stage.

They provided the night with the most indie-infused songs, with upbeat pop undertones. The star of the 5-piece is Georgie Scott’s voice adding uniqueness to the already oddball group, collaborating fun and switching out lead vocals depending on who had written the song. Dancing along is an integral part of witnessing SUEP as you listen to lyrics about ‘Onions’ and ‘haunted castles’.

Despite being rough around the edges, their talent has already been noticed by BBC 6 Music. They are true to the DIY scene, collecting recording equipment and instruments from car boot sales, transforming their sound from wacky to wholesome. The combination of Georgie and Josh Harvey’s keys is nostalgic and funk driven, there was never a moment without sound, even when songs were changing over.

I’m interested to see what’s next…..

