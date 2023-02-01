Labour candidate starts petition for Bevendean bus improvements

An aspiring politician has started a petition asking for improvements to the bus service in Bevendean.

Jacob Taylor, one of Labour’s newly selected candidates for the new ward of Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, wants a more frequent and reliable service on the 48 route.

Since he started the petition on Thursday, 26 January, 102 people have signed.

Jacob Taylor said that people in Bevendean are “fed up”. He said: “It’s a starting point to be able to properly record how many people are really annoyed about this and want to change it.

“People have said that they have tried to write letters in the past but there haven’t been any improvements and if anything, people have suggested that post-covid it has got worse.

“We need the bus company to really acknowledge that because this is an infrequent route to a part of town that’s not connected, it can’t be the service to get deprioritised and the bus drivers get taken off it in the morning.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said that the petition was started as part of their efforts to listen to resident’s concerns on the doorstep before the local elections in May.

The petition says that cancellations of buses can lead to loss of earnings, fines for missing appointments and absences from education.

The petition asks Brighton and Hove Buses to increase the frequency of the 48 bus to every 15 minutes (four buses an hour) during the working day.

Residents also want the bus company to prioritise drivers for the 48 route and assign newer buses to the route.

Several signatories have commented on the online petition.

Joe Walker said: “The 48 service is abysmal. How many times I’ve needed to get a taxi home on a cold evening because I don’t want to wait for a bus that’s been cancelled again.

“The service for older people and the disabled is shocking, as there are huge accessibility issues getting to the back end of Bevendean.”

Catherine Berman said: “I’m signing and support this whole heartedly. I have no choice but to depend on the 48 service.

“I’m over a mile walk from any other bus service and often struggle with my mobility.

“I have been left waiting far too many times with buses just not turning up, and also been caused severe back pain by rickety buses when they do actually run.”

Brighton and Hove Buses was approached for comment.