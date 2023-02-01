Man fined for pleasuring himself in front garden

A Hove man who regularly flashed at passers by in his front garden has been fined.

Ian Smart, 63, was seen pleasuring himself in his front garden in Worcester Villas several times between May and October 2021.

His ground floor flat in the terraced row has a small front garden, all of which can be easily seen from the pavement.

Last month, he pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court to indecent exposure and was fined £246 by the bench.

The charge said he committed a public nuisance by “indecently exposing himself by masturbating in his front garden on several occasions.”

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34, bringing the total court bill to £365 which he agreed to pay in monthly instalments of £100 starting tomorrow.