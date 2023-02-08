Dream Wife announce new album and Brighton record store date

Former Brighton University students and now London-based trio Dream Wife – vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) – today announce that their highly anticipated third album, entitled ‘Social Lubrication’, will be released on 9th June via Lucky Number and also share brand new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ – Watch the accompanying video HERE.

‘Social Lubrication’ showcases a band in electrifying form. An entirely self-written and self-produced album, with the only outside influence being the heavyweight mixing duo of Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Depeche Mode) and Caesar Edmunds (Wet Leg, Beach House), the incendiary and riotous record finds the band once again tackling big subjects in their trademark unapologetic manner where, with the band being adept at merging the political with the playful, vital statements are hidden within hot and heavy anthems about making out, having fun and staying curious.

‘Social Lubrication’, in the band’s words, is “Hyper lusty rock and roll with a political punch, exploring the alchemy of attraction, the lust for life, embracing community and calling out the patriarchy. With a healthy dose of playfulness and fun thrown in.”

The playfulness of the album is to the fore on ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’, the silly, sexy second single shared from the album to-date. Inspired by Rakel’s grandmother’s sage advice – advice that she, herself, didn’t follow – the track wryly pokes fun at musicians, themselves included. “Don’t date a musician,” sings Rakel over infectious, B52’s-style drums and jagged, angular melodies. “They’ll think you’re competition / I was never competition, I was just… hot.”

Rakel says, “Dating musicians is a nightmare. Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with f*ckboy/girl/ambiguously-gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat. The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band. This song encapsulates our shared sense of humour. Sonically it is the lovechild of CSS and Motorhead. It has our hard, live, rock edge combined with cheeky and playful vocals.”

The ‘Social Lubrication’ album tracklisting:

‘Kick In The Teeth’

‘Who Do You Wanna Be?’

‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’

‘Social Lubrication’

‘Mascara’

‘Leech’

‘I Want You’

‘Curious’

‘Honestly’

‘Orbit’

Amongst their gigs, Dream Wife have previously played in Brighton a few times. The Brighton & Hove News were in attendance back in 2022 at their Chalk show (Review HERE) hand also at Concorde 2 in 2018 (Review HERE).

They have now announced that they will be playing an album instore performance with signing here in town at Resident, which is located in the North Laine. This will be commencing at 6:30pm on Tuesday 13th June 2023, which is just 4 days after the album is launched. You can find the album and ticket information HERE.

