Overflowing sewage creates stink in Hollingdean

Posted On 09 Feb 2023
Sewage overflowed in the street in Hollingdean over the weekend.

A blocked sewer in Davey Drive, near St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, left foul-smelling waste water in the road from 2pm on Friday (3 February).

The blockage was cleared by a Southern Water team on Monday (6 February), only for residents to report further leaks in the same place on Tuesday.

Southern Water said that the blockage was now cleared and investigations will be carried out.

The company said: “We’re sorry for the distress and inconvenience an overflowing sewer in Davey Drive, Brighton, is causing residents and road users.

“We will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the issue and carrying out a clean-up of the road and pavement.”

There was a separate blocked sewer in Thompson Drive, in Hollingdean, where overflowing sewage affected residents’ allotments.

Hollingdean resident Tone Pearce said: “This happens every year in Hollingdean. Thompson Road allotment is covered in it too.

“It’s not good enough. It makes you feel like the attitude of the water company is, ‘It’s only a council estate, who cares if they get ill?'”

Southern Water said that it was spending £15 million on “smart” monitors in their sewers to alert them to risks before they become incidents.

