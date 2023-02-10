Bowls club reapplies to refurbish Rottingdean clubhouse



Rottingdean Bowling Club is reapplying to refurbish its 1970s clubhouse after its first application was refused.

The proposed clubhouse off Falmer Road has a lower pitched roof than in the original plans and the replacement changing rooms building is smaller.

An equipment room at the west end of the bowling green and clubhouse grounds on The Green has also been omitted from plans.

The planning statement says that the club’s committee unanimously agreed not to reduce the size of the green as neighbours had suggested because the club could be restricted from hosting county competitions.

Club president Norman Watson said the higher roof in the original plans would have enabled them to use similar tiles to the rest of the buildings, but the club decided to lower the roof to be more neighbourly.

The refusal for the previous application said: “The proposed roof would have an overbearing and enclosing effect, harming the amenities of residents of Challoners Mews and reducing their outlook.”

The club recently acquired a 25-year lease from Brighton and Hove City Council and has maintained the buildings themselves, which are themselves refurbished agriculture buildings from the 1930s.

The plans include using the clubhouse for social gatherings in the off-season over winter including bridge, quizzes, skittles, table-tennis, and special meetings for club members and officials.

The refurbishment would enable essential repairs to the roof and the installation of thermal insulation.

The improved clubhouse would accommodate more than 50 people and the changing rooms will have a total of 120 lockers.

A dedicated disabled toilet suite with improved accessibility close to the main entrance and clubroom is also proposed.

The application can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for reference number BH2023/00157.