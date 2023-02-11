Last few days for anyone wanting latest covid booster jab

Health chiefs have said that anyone wanting the latest covid-19 booster jab has their last chance this weekend.

The public health team at Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The covid-19 primary and autumn booster vaccinations are only available until Sunday 12 February for anyone who’s eligible.

“A primary booster is the third covid-19 vaccination for all those aged 16 and over.

“Autumn boosters are available for those aged 50 and over, at higher risk due to a health condition or those who care for people at risk.

“Make sure you’ve had all the covid-19 vaccines you’re eligible for so that you have the best possible protection against serious illness.”

The council gave out times and numbers for booking an appointment

Saturday 11 February between 10am and 2pm at Portslade Health Centre – quiet session for ages 5 to 15 years old – call 0300 303 8060

Saturday 11 February between 3pm and 5pm at Portslade Health Centre – for people aged 18 and over – call 0300 303 8060

Sunday 12 February between 9am and 11am at Portslade Health Centre – for aged 5 to 15 years old – book online or call 0300 303 8060

Sunday 12 February between 12 noon and 4pm at Portslade Health Centre – for people aged 18 and over – book online or call 0300 303 8060

…

The council added: “Appointments are also available to book for all ages at some pharmacies in the city. Call 119 or go to www.nhs.uk/covid-booster.

“If you already have an appointment scheduled for a booster dose after Sunday 12 February it will still go ahead.

“First and second doses will continue to be available after Sunday 12 February for anyone who still needs to get theirs.

“You’ll be able to book online or by calling 119 for appointments for both children and adults – and the regular walk-in sessions will also be available for adults.

“You can talk to the vaccine team about any concerns you have including which vaccine you need, where to go, how to book, help with transport or any worries you have about needles, getting an injection, leaving the house or side effects.

“Please call 0300 303 8060 from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm or email here.rovingpatients@nhs.net.”