Brighton’s raucous punk trio ‘Lambrini Girls’ to release 8-track 12” EP

If it’s thrilling and memorable live entertainment that you crave, then going to see Brighton’s Lambrini Girls needs to be at the top of your list!

The Lambrini Girls are a punky three-piece consisting of Phoebe (vox/guitar), Catt (drums) and Lilly (bass). They are anarchic, hilarious, and also purveyors of a very serious message, all of which they do simultaneously which is no mean feat. They have ‘finally’ been flagged up by the NME as one of their 100 Artists to watch out for in 2023.

They have seriously been making a name for themselves having vacated the sadly demised Brighton legends Wife Swap USA sextet. A band that could go down in history like punk outfits Chelsea and London SS, as everyone that left the bands got bigger and more famous. Two other former ‘Wife Swappers’ are now making a name for themselves in Lime Garden, who like ‘The Brinis’ are also featuring in this year’s Great Escape new music festival.

‘The Brinis’ will be heading out on tour across the country this spring in order to promote the new ‘You’re Welcome’ 8-track EP/mini-album release. They will be launching the sh*t brown vinyl platter and commencing the tour with a hometown performance in Resident records in Kensington Gardens on Friday 19th May from 6:30pm.

Anyone of a nervous disposition who is adverse to partial nudity, screaming female vocals filled with expletives, combined with screeching guitar and bass with thumping drums, had better avoid the street at all costs! If, like us, this is your bag, then you can get your Brinifix by following this LINK to Resident’s website page that has details of the performance and the release.

The other places that ‘The Brinis’ will be converting will be London, Southampton, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, and Norwich. You can locate tickets for all of these concerts by following this LINK.

For further information visit linktr.ee/LambriniGirls……’You’re’ Welcome’.