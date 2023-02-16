Detectives investigate how plaque for Brighton’s first Jewish resident was smashed



A smashed blue plaque commemorating Brighton’s first Jewish resident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The plaque, dedicated to Israel Samuel, was found on Friday, 3 February lying on the ground in East Street where it was erected.

Although the heritage group which put up the plaque said there was no evidence of vandalism, police are taking the possibility seriously and are in contact with the city’s Jewish community.

Fiona Sharpe from Sussex Jewish Representative Council said: “We are very concerned to hear that the plaque commemorating Brighton’s first Jewish resident, Israel Samuel, has mysteriously come off the wall in East Street.

“The plaque was unveiled in 2016 at a special ceremony as part of the celebrations of 250 years of Jewish presence in Brighton and Hove.

“While we are aware that there has been some speculation as to how it came off the wall, these plaques are expertly affixed to walls in order to be long lasting and we haven’t heard of any others around the city just falling off, although we would much prefer that to be the case.

“However, at this point it is being treated and investigated sadly as a hate crime.

“We have been in regular contact with Sussex Police since discovering the broken, displaced plaque and we thank them for their support and attention to this matter.

“We sincerely hope this is not anther case of anti-Jewish racism in our city.”

The plaque, erected in 2016, reads: “Brighthelmstone’s first Jewish resident lived in a building near this site 1766 – 1806.”

Roger Amerena, chairman of the Brighton and Hove Commemorative Plaque Panel said: “We examined the photo of the plaque, which was split down the middle. There was no evidence it had been vandalised at all.”

Mr Amerena said that since becoming chairman in 2005, no other plaques had fallen off.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of a report of a blue plaque, owned by English Heritage, having been damaged in East Street, Brighton, on the afternoon of 3 February.

“The incident is being treated as a hate crime. We take reports of any hate crime extremely seriously; antisemitism has no place in society and this matter is being fully investigated to identify, locate and arrest any offenders.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1397 of 03/02.”

Brighton and Hove Jewish Community shared the news on Facebook saying: “This is really sad.

“The starting point to our Brighton Jewish tours, we’ve spent a lot of time with this plaque over the last few years.

“We’re hoping there will be a replacement back up in town very soon. It’s an important reminder of the legacy of Jewish history in Brighton.”