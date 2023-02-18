German psychobilly group Mad Sin announce Brighton gig

Mad Sin have been on the case for 36 years now. That is more than a third of a century of uncompromising hard-hitting totally right in your face real deal. They are not totally constrained by the psychobilly tag, but veer into country, punk, trash and metal influences too. Vocalist Koefte De Ville formed the band in 1987 in the then dissected and isolated urban island that was the city of Berlin.

Mad Sin formed in 1987 and have been inspired by horror punk and B-movie, with a theatrical style. Without abandoning the psycho-horror lyrical content, their musical arrangements have widened to incorporate other variables. That attitude blasts through Mad Sin’s sped-up combination of rockabilly, punk, white-trash blues and tongue-in-cheek sarcasm.

The transition into the band of today has not been without its massive peaks and troughs of elation and devastation, but Mad Sin have always bounced back, not only higher but have done so fuelled by the knocks and bruises that their lows have brought them. This street-fighting never say die refusal to stay down was never better displayed than in the making of their 2020 album ‘Unbreakable’.

After quite a few line-up changes, the band has found it´s perfect mixture of musicians as a four piece. Beside Koefte De Ville, long-time bass player since 2002, a younger generation took over. Andy Kandil slings the first guitar beside Manny Azaldo, Berlin based American guitar player KO is beating the drums like a wild animal from the deepest Finnish woods he came out of.

The powerful four have supported Koefte since 2017, playing the wild ruff style of Mad Sin. Despite Covid and Brexit, they will be coming on tour to the UK in May 2023, bringing you heartfelt Rock’n’Roll, to blow off the roof of the venues that they play.

Mad Sin will be appearing in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Saturday 6th May. Purchase your tickets HERE. Don´t miss it!

The core members of Mad Sin are:

Koefte Deville (aka Mourad Calvies) – vocals

Valle – bass and backing vocals

Manny Anzaldo – guitar and backing vocals

Andy Kandil – guitar and backing vocals

KO Ristolainen – drums