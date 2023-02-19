Labour pledges to protect Brighton’s LGBT venues

Labour has pledged to protect LGBT venues in Brighton and Hove if it wins a majority in the local elections in May.

The former deputy leader of the council, Ivor Caplin, shared the pledge at a gathering in Hove on Friday (17 February).

Mr Caplin, the Labour MP for Hove from 1997 to 2005, said: “A Labour majority council intends to change the planning regulations to provide that all LGBT venues will remain LGBT venues.”

The proposed policy change echoes similar moves to try to protect pubs and other assets of community value.

Mr Caplin said: “It’s about providing safe spaces and the traditional support across the city.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this in the 25-plus years since Brighton and Hove became a unitary authority.”

The local elections are due to take place Thursday 4 May.

All 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council are up for grabs although boundary changes mean that the newly elected councillors will represent 23 wards rather than 21.