Grandmas House to close UK tour here in Brighton

Posted On 20 Feb 2023 at 5:33 pm
Zoe from Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Female, queer and unapologetic, Bristol based Grandmas House formed as they “wanted a place to scream about the stuff we care about, which is why we started writing music and learning our instruments which lead to us moving in together and starting the band”.

Poppy from Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pics Cris Watkins)

Heavily driven and inspired by other women in the music industry who are working to close the ever present gap of inequality, Grandmas House aspire to do the same.

Yasmin from Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

Their sound is inspired by a deep love for many genres of music – the current post punk scene and 70’s punk as well as the DIY attitudes that come with those genres whilst also loving a melodic and catchy sound influenced by indie and pop.

Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

The band put a lot of energy into each song to be as loud as they possibly can. With vocals compared to artists ranging from The Raincoats to Motörhead and described musically as a mix between Courtney Barnett and The Slits, the original, fresh sound coming from this band is undeniable.

Poppy and Zoe from Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pics Cris Watkins)

Electrifying live they have supported IDLES, Pigs x7, Katy J Pearson and TV Priest, performed at a handful of festivals around the UK and abroad, had their fan-favourite track Always Happy featured on critically acclaimed Apple TV series ‘Bad Sisters’, and released their stellar self-titled debut EP via Brace Yourself Records in October 2021.

Yasmin from Grandmas House at Green Door Store, Brighton 24.9.22 (pic Cris Watkins)

The EP was met with a plethora of praise, with 4/5 stars from DIY and Dork and a slot in NME’s 100 Essential Emerging Artists of 2022 who called the EP the “rowdiest eleven-minute listen of 2021”.

Grandmas House self-titled debut EP

On 24th January this year, the band dropped their 3-trackDesire release. Their ‘Who Am I’ EP will follow on 3rd March.

Flyer for forthcoming ‘Who AM I’ EP

In support of this forthcoming new release, Grandmas House have announced an eleven-date UK headline tour which will close here in Brighton on Friday 24th March, courtesy of promoters JOY. where they will be rockin’ on up to The Hope & Ruin. You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

The Hope & Ruin will host the Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Check out Grandmas House on Bandcamp.

linktr.ee/grandmashouseband

Tour flyer

 

 

