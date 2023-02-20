Hidden Herd announce April’s ‘New Music Spotlight’ event at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin

Yet another monthly instalment of ‘New Music Spotlight’ from promoters Hidden Herd, has been announced. It will be taking place at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton this coming Wednesday 5th April.

This time around the acts on offer are Cowboyy, Human Interest, Media Giant and The New Eves.

Let’s meet this months artists:

Cowboyy

Cowboyy are an exhilarating and elusive new art-pop collective that take a swig from an eclectic melting pot of genres to inform their idiosyncratic sound. Pulling inspiration from math rock all the way to jazz, post-punk and electronic music, the South Coast quartet strive to create something unique and refuse to be anything but themselves. Despite only forming at the start of 2022, the newcomers have already cultivated a dedicated live following and have received a slew of critical acclaim (NME, DIY, Dork, So Young Magazine, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music), as well as support slots with KEG and Pip Blom and an invite to play SXSW 2023. First singles, ‘Gmaps’ and ‘Tennis’, nod towards early noughties indie stalwarts like Bloc Party and are tasters of their upcoming debut EP, ‘Epic The Movie’, which lands on Friday 10th March via renowned tastemaker label Nice Swan Records.

linktr.ee/cowboyyband

Human Interest

East London-based duo Human Interest play sonic nostalgia music, mixing infectious rock ‘n’ roll with tongue-in-cheek wit and an audacious charm. The band formed in between dreams and lockdowns, bringing to life songs penned by Cat Harrison. Between lead vocalist and guitarist Harrison and bassist Tyler Damara Kelly, they share an infectious joy beating at the heart of their moody songs. After touring with Self Esteem and playing main support to Hinds and Tribes at the tail-end of 2021, the duo released their acclaimed debut EP ‘Desire Paths’ in March 2022. Since then, they’ve been busy forging a reputation as one of the most exciting new bands in the UK, with recent London performances at DIY Hello 2023 alongside Vlure and Panic Shack and The Line of Best Fit’s Five Day Forecast alongside L’objectif and HighSchool.

linktr.ee/humaninterest

Media Giant

London-based trio Media Giant hark back to the golden age of new wave, fusing funk, disco and punk elements that bring to mind Bowie, Talking Heads and The Rapture. Thanks to their playful experimentation, quirky indifference and consumerist satire, the former Brighton residents stand out from their peers with a deeply unique and daring noise, which has led to fervent support. Their first singles, ‘Afraid Of The Dark’ and ‘Guilt/Shame’, were released via Brace Yourself Records (JOHN, Nuha Ruby Ra, Laundromat) across 2021 and 2022, gaining spins from Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1, Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music and John Kennedy at Radio X, as well as glowing praise from Elton John who declared his love for them on Apple Music’s Rocket Hour. Since then, the band have been building momentum with their live show, supporting the likes of Bodega and Mush.

mediagiant.bandcamp.com

The New Eves

Fresh Brighton quartet The New Eves have already been labelled as one of the country’s most spellbinding new bands thanks to their ritualistic mash-up of cello-led folk, yelping punk and mesmeric drone. While they’ve yet to unveil an official single, Slow Dance Records recently included their debut release ‘Mother’ on their ‘Slow Dance ’22’ compilation of emerging artists. They’ve also been backed by Loud Women and have shared stages with the likes of Yumi and the Weather, Porchlight, Robbie & Mona and Bingo Fury.

linktr.ee/theneweves

Purchase your tickets for this 5th April event HERE.

Hidden Herd’s first ‘New Music Spotlight’ event of 2023 took place on 18th January and featured Legss, Welly, Oslo Twins and Paris Blue. Read the Brighton & Hove News account of that night HERE.