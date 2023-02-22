Steve Mason to play Resident instore and Concorde 2 gigs in Brighton

Steve Mason has recently shared his anthemic new single, ‘Brixton Fish Fry’ the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming fifth solo album, ‘Brothers & Sisters’, which is released on Double Six on Friday 3rd March 2023.

‘Brixton Fish Fry’, featuring feted Pakistani singer Javed Bahir, who also appeared on ‘No More’, the 6Music listed debut from the album, follows Steve’s most recent track, ‘The People Say’.

Talking about ‘Brixton Fish Fry’, the track that most captures the forward-looking, inclusive spirit of the album, Steve Mason said:

“Myself and Javed chatted for some time over Zoom about the track, he was in Lahore, and I explained my love of Indian and Pakistani music, my connection to Kashmir (my wife) and Pakistan, the concept of the record and how I wanted it to be a statement against the direction Britain has gone in and how I wanted it to represent all the innumerable and indispensable things we take for granted that immigration and movement of people and culture has brought here. Like everybody involved in the making of this record he understood immediately and was very happy to be part of this statement. Both his contributions took my breath away and made my wife cry. The connection of her family and culture being brought together with me and my music was very powerful for us as a family and encapsulated in a moment the entire purpose and point of this album”.

His most open, honest and vibrant solo album to date, it marries the personal and the political but does so in an emotive and uplifting manner. Written against a backdrop of fear and uncertainty, and at a time when those in charge lurched from one disaster to the next mismanagement with increasing regularity, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ is in fact an incredibly joyous, even spiritual, listen.

With musical contributions from British gospel singers Evy Lee, Jayando Cole, Keshia Smith, Connie McCall & Adrian Blake and with Kaviraj Singh on the santoor it’s a record about bringing people together through art, music and culture.

The album will be available on CD (with gatefold wallet and 16-page booklet), standard vinyl (double vinyl with gatefold sleeve and four-page booklet), independent shops and Domino Mart vinyl edition (double gold vinyl with gatefold sleeve, four-page booklet and four postcard set) and DL.

Finally, Steve Mason has announced a run of full-band U.K. dates this Spring which includes a show at the Concorde 2 on Saturday 6th May.

These follow his December 2022 ‘No More’ tour which saw him road-testing songs from the new album in a stripped down format.

The full list of forthcoming dates is as follows:

20.04.23 – Future Yard – BIRKENHEAD

21.04.23 – Academy 2 – SHEFFIELD

22.04.23 – Academy 2 – OXFORD

27.04.23 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS

28.04.23 – Pop Recs Ltd – SUNDERLAND

29.04.23 – King Tuts – GLASGOW (SOLD OUT)

03.05.23 – Gorilla – MANCHESTER

04.05.23 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON

05.05.23 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM

06.05.23 – Concorde 2 – BRIGHTON

Tickets for the shows are on sale now

Finally, Steve will also play a number of in-stores around the album release. This includes an instore performance and signing here in Brighton at Resident in the North Laine.

The in-store dates are as follows:

03.03.23 – Rough Trade East – LONDON

04.03.23 – Pie & Vinyl – SOUTHSEA

04.03.23 – Resident – BRIGHTON

06.03.23 – Rough Trade – BRISTOL

07.03.23 – Relevant Records – CAMBRIDGE

Steve Mason discography: ‘Boys Outside’ (2010), ‘Monkey Minds In The Devil’s Time’ (2013), ‘Meet The Humans’ (2016), ‘About The Light’ (2019).

