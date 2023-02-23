Grace Jones and Little Simz To Headline Love Supreme Festival 2023

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from June 30th – July 2nd, has announced an additional raft of names for this year’s event including headline shows from Little Simz and Grace Jones – Mercury Prize, Ivor Novello and Brit Award-winning UK rapper Simz will make her debut at the festival on Saturday July 1st while Jones returns to close the festival on Sunday July 2nd following a commanding headline set in 2016.

Also joining the line-up for the 10th edition of the acclaimed three-day event are multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, powerhouse British drummer and bandleader Yussef Dayes, South London-born neo-soul star Greentea Peng, incendiary US funk big band Tower Of Power, three-time Grammy nominated US vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan, French-Caribbean singer and bass player Adi Oasis, US R&B singer Yaya Bey, and one of the most celebrated British jazz musicians of all time, Courtney Pine CBE.

The newly announced acts join the line-up alongside the likes of pioneering bassist and vocalist Thundercat, soul queen Candi Staton, who will perform at the festival as part of her last ever run of UK shows, Brit Award nominated gospel-soul trio Gabriels, multi-million-selling, Grammy-winning American soul group Shalamar (celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023), bassist, producer, bandleader and close Miles Davis collaborator Marcus Miller, the father of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke, internationally acclaimed Blue Note alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, and UK soul singer-songwriter Pip Millett.

Also featuring a selection of this year’s breakthrough singers – including Obongjayar, Mica Millar, August Charles and Cherise – the 2023 line-up is set to be the festival’s biggest and best to date.

Additional offerings this year will include a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organized hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, a long-table-style banqueting restaurant, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday June 30th to Sunday July 2nd 2023. More acts will be announced in due course.

Tickets start at £63 (day, weekend, camping, supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2023 (more acts to be announced):

Little Simz

Grace Jones

Thundercat

Emeli Sandé

Gabriels

Candi Staton

Marcus Miller

Pip Millett

Mulatu Astatke

Tower Of Power

Greentea Peng

Shalamar

Yussef Dayes

Tigran Hamasyan

Obongjayar

Courtney Pine

Yaya Bey

Jazzmeia Horn

Immanuel Wilkins

Shai Maestro

The Cavemen

Danny Krivit (DJ)

Adi Oasis

Mica Millar

Binker Golding Quintet

Zoe Rahman Octet

Svaneborg Kardyb

Cherise

Jasmine Myra

August Charles

Natalie Williams

Alex Hitchcock & Ant Law

Toucan