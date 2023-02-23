Labour makes budget pledge to restore basic services, protect the vulnerable and back local businesses

Councillors have been busy dealing with the annual budget-setting process that will hopefully reach its zenith at “Budget Council” today (Thursday 23 February).

Setting a legal, balanced budget for our city has become increasingly difficult since the Conservative government came into power 13 years ago, with year-on-year cuts to funding to local councils that leave Brighton and Hove £110 million a year short.

Unfortunately, current indications are that things will become even more difficult all the while they remain in power.

This Conservative government has broken our once proud country through lack of investment not only in precious public services that kept this country fit and healthy, but also crucially in enterprise and innovation.

Unfortunately, in addition, the Green administration’s mismanagement has made things worse.

They have wasted what little public money we have left through ill-conceived vanity projects such as the i360, the “Green Wall” and the Hanover LTN while letting basic services slip

streets are dirty with graffiti tags

pavements are broken with rotting leaves and overgrown with weeds

communal bins are overflowing and kerbside bin collections are unreliable and

public toilets are either closed or in appalling condition

…

This Greens have lost sight of the priorities of our city’s residents.

However, Labour’s priorities in for this budget are simple

restore basic services

protect the most vulnerable and disadvantaged and

support local businesses and our visitor economy

…

These priorities are crucial in this “cost of living” crisis. They are driven by common sense with a focus on prevention and investment in people.

That’s why Labour’s proposed changes to the Greens budget would:

reverse the proposed Green cuts to our lifeguards, Visit Brighton and Volk’s Railway that would cost our city more in the long run in terms of impact on tourism and income generation and potentially people’s lives

save the Employability Service that helps vulnerable residents on to the job ladder, an invest-to-save measure again, and

scrap Green plans to reintroduce library fines for children. It was Labour’s budget amendment last year that scrapped these fines and, now, at the first opportunity the Greens are attempting to bring back fines for children

…

Labour also campaigned alongside our communities in forcing the Greens to U-turn on their plans to slash the budget for public toilets.However, we know that residents think it’s important to have clean and decent accessible toilets across the whole city.

So, Labour needed to go further with a budget amendment to invest a further £1.1 million into the refurbishment and restoration of dilapidated public toilet units by re-allocating capital from the Greens’ highly controversial LTN scheme, where residents in Hanover and Tarner haven’t been meaningfully consulted on design.

The LTN scheme is symbolic of a pattern of behaviour from this administration that sums up their tenure in office

dogma over data

ideology before evidence

implementation without consultation

foisting schemes on to communities instead of working alongside residents

…

The Greens’ budget is a disappointing offer to our residents who are being asked to pay more for less, thanks to savage Tory government cuts and Green misadministration and projected losses from their vanity projects like the i360.

Labour’s amendments will improve this budget. But tragically from opposition we are only able to reallocate a small proportion of the overall budget.

The only way to truly improve this council’s offer to residents is with a Labour administration and a Labour government.

Councillor John Allcock is the joint Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.