CCTV of bike theft suspects released



Police investigating the theft of three bikes in Brighton just over a month ago are looking to identify these two men in connection with the incident.

Officers were alerted to the theft at Belle View Court in Belle View Gardens, Brighton, at just before 9.30pm on 31 January.

Today, they released these CCTV stills as part of their enquiries.

The first man (left) is white, 5ft 7in and of medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a white jumper, blue baseball cap and blue trousers.

The second man (right) is white, 5in 7in and of slim build. He has brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a red cap, black jacket and jogging bottoms.

If you recognise them or have any information which could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 714 of 02/03.