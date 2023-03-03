BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion agree long-term deal with Caicedo

Posted On 03 Mar 2023 at 6:01 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a new long-term contract with Moises Caicedo after fevered speculation in January about a possible transfer.

Moises Caicedo

The club said this afternoon (Friday 3 March): “Moises Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the Albion by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

“The 21-year-old has been virtually ever present in our men’s first team since making his full Premier League debut in April last year.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

Albion added: “The Ecuador international joined in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle, before spending the first half of the following season on loan with Belgian side Beerschot.

“Having made his Albion debut in the FA Cup against Tottenham upon his return from Belgium, Moises was handed his full Premier League debut in April 2022 in a 2-1 win at Arsenal.

“He retained his place in the team for the remainder of the campaign as we secured our best league position in English football by finishing ninth.

“Since his debut, the club has won 15 of our 29 Premier League games that he has played in, losing only seven.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com