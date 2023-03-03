Brighton and Hove Albion agree long-term deal with Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a new long-term contract with Moises Caicedo after fevered speculation in January about a possible transfer.

The club said this afternoon (Friday 3 March): “Moises Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the Albion by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

“The 21-year-old has been virtually ever present in our men’s first team since making his full Premier League debut in April last year.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises.

“It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch.”

Albion added: “The Ecuador international joined in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle, before spending the first half of the following season on loan with Belgian side Beerschot.

“Having made his Albion debut in the FA Cup against Tottenham upon his return from Belgium, Moises was handed his full Premier League debut in April 2022 in a 2-1 win at Arsenal.

“He retained his place in the team for the remainder of the campaign as we secured our best league position in English football by finishing ninth.

“Since his debut, the club has won 15 of our 29 Premier League games that he has played in, losing only seven.”