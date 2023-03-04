BREAKING NEWS

Hove man awaits sentence for rape

Posted On 04 Mar 2023
A man from Hove who was convicted of raping a woman on a beach in Brighton has been given a date to be sentenced.

Przemslaw Pogorzzelec, 44, of Holmes Avenue, Hove, appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Friday 3 March) before Recorder Tom Nicholson-Pratt.

Mr Recorder Nicholson-Pratt said that the court was awaiting a report on the danger that Pogorzzelec might pose before sentencing him for the attack.

Pogorzzelec was convicted of rape by a jury at Chichester Crown Court after a trial lasting six days in January. He had pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

He was charged last summer after raping a 20-year-old woman on the beach by the Fortune of War pub.

The police investigation was known as Operation Gifford.

On Friday 5 August, after he was first remanded by magistrates, Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with rape following an incident on Brighton beach.

“The incident was reported outside a venue at King’s Road Arches on Brighton seafront between 2am and 2.20am on Sunday 31 July.

“A 20-year-old woman is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Police can confirm that Przemslaw Pogorzzelec, of Hove, was charged with rape and with sexual assault by penetration.”

