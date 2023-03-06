Brighton and Hove Albion women’s coach leaves after just six games

Brighton and Hove Albion women’s coach Jens Scheuer is leaving the club after just six games in charge.

Scheuer, a former Bayern Munich coach, took charge just over two months ago, in late December, replacing Hope Powell.

But the Seagulls have failed to win any of their three Women’s Super League games since he took over.

The side have slipped to 11th, with eight points from 11 WSL matches this season, and with just Leicester City on six points below them.

Albion said: “Jens Scheuer is leaving his position as women’s head coach, by mutual consent.

“Scheuer leaves with immediate effect and Amy Merricks, supported by Perry Northeast, will take interim charge of our Women’s Super League match at Chelsea on Wednesday evening.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Together with Jens, we’ve not reached this decision lightly, and while we appreciate he has given his all in the role, this feels like the right step forward for all parties involved.

“We would like to thank Jens for his efforts and, on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him well for the future.”