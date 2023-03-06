BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion women’s coach leaves after just six games

Posted On 06 Mar 2023 at 7:01 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion women’s coach Jens Scheuer is leaving the club after just six games in charge.

Scheuer, a former Bayern Munich coach, took charge just over two months ago, in late December, replacing Hope Powell.

But the Seagulls have failed to win any of their three Women’s Super League games since he took over.

The side have slipped to 11th, with eight points from 11 WSL matches this season, and with just Leicester City on six points below them.

Albion said: “Jens Scheuer is leaving his position as women’s head coach, by mutual consent.

“Scheuer leaves with immediate effect and Amy Merricks, supported by Perry Northeast, will take interim charge of our Women’s Super League match at Chelsea on Wednesday evening.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Together with Jens, we’ve not reached this decision lightly, and while we appreciate he has given his all in the role, this feels like the right step forward for all parties involved.

“We would like to thank Jens for his efforts and, on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him well for the future.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com