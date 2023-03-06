Hove school governors vote to become academy

The governors of a Hove primary school have voted to become an academy – and to join a multi-academy trust in the process.

West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School is to join the Pioneer Academy which already runs another school in Brighton – Moulsecoomb Primary School.

The move has been the subject of political debate over the past couple of months, with Green and Labour members of Brighton and Hove City Council opposed to the move.

The governors said this afternoon (Monday 6 March): “The board of governors of West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School is today announcing the decision to become an academy and join The Pioneer Academy.

“The decision comes after a comprehensive consultation process, which was the culmination of a process which started 18 months ago when the governors began to look at options that would help secure a positive and thriving future for the school.

“In a wide-ranging consultation that engaged with over 500 individuals through a range of different fora – including small group meetings, 1:1 meetings with parents and staff, and meetings with the unions and local authority – two-thirds of staff are supportive of the move to become an academy, with a quarter not expressing a view.

“Just 7 per cent of staff were opposed to the move. West Blatchington received widespread support from parents for the proposal.

“In light of this support, the board of governors has decided to move ahead with the proposal and will be working with the Pioneer Academy to progress plans for West Blatchington to join their trust.

“Brighton and Hove City Council will now be working with the Pioneer Academy to begin a TUPE consultation, which is expected to start after the Easter holiday, with a view to the school joining the trust in July.”

Simon Sharron and Matt Parsons, co-chairs of governors, said: “We are all incredibly proud of what has been achieved at West Blatchington Primary and Nursery to date and we have a responsibility to build on this for generations to come.

“We’re delighted to be building this future with the Pioneer Academy, an organisation that is so clearly aligned with the values we hold dear at West Blatchington.

“As we have said from the outset, we will always take decisions based on what is best for our children and their families, and the formal consultation showed us that both parents and staff support our proposal to become an academy and join the Pioneer Academy family of schools.

“We very much hope that the minority not in favour of the proposals will be more positive to the change in the near future as they begin to see the positive benefits in reality.

“We continue to be fully committed to being open and transparent with our staff and families and will answer any questions they continue to have as these plans move forward.”

Pioneer Academy chief executive Lee Mason-Ellis said: “As a former head teacher of primary schools and now someone responsible for 15 primary schools across the south east, I understand what a big decision this is for the whole school community, and I’m delighted that a significant majority of both parents and staff can see what a positive future lies ahead now for West Blatchington.

“Under Russell Brentnall’s excellent leadership as head teacher, we are really looking forward to working with staff and parents to help ensure that West Blatchington continues to go from strength to strength over the years to come.”