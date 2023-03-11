BREAKING NEWS

Albion pegged back by Leeds after leading twice

Posted On 11 Mar 2023 at 5:02 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Leeds United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

An under-par Albion were held to a draw at Elland Road and will consider the result two points dropped.

The Seagulls went ahead through Alexis Mac Allister on 33 minutes but Leeds levelled through Patrick Bamford with a slight deflection off Adam Webster just before half time.

Albion created most of the chances and went back ahead as a Mac Allister shot went under Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal and Solly March forced it home off Jack Harrison.

Harrison, however, had the last laugh as, receiving the ball from a quick corner, he angled a strike past Jason Steele.

There were suggestions that that two balls were on the pitch at the time.

Leeds looked desperate, winning the ball deep in their own half a number of times and counter-attacking quickly.

After the home side’s second equaliser, the match became an end-to-end frenzy and – although pressed hard – neither side was able to break the deadlock.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com