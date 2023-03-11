Albion pegged back by Leeds after leading twice

Leeds United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

An under-par Albion were held to a draw at Elland Road and will consider the result two points dropped.

The Seagulls went ahead through Alexis Mac Allister on 33 minutes but Leeds levelled through Patrick Bamford with a slight deflection off Adam Webster just before half time.

Albion created most of the chances and went back ahead as a Mac Allister shot went under Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal and Solly March forced it home off Jack Harrison.

Harrison, however, had the last laugh as, receiving the ball from a quick corner, he angled a strike past Jason Steele.

There were suggestions that that two balls were on the pitch at the time.

Leeds looked desperate, winning the ball deep in their own half a number of times and counter-attacking quickly.

After the home side’s second equaliser, the match became an end-to-end frenzy and – although pressed hard – neither side was able to break the deadlock.