Half time with Hodges – Leeds United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Posted On 11 Mar 2023 at 3:54 pm
Albion were pegged back by a Patrick Bamford goal after taking the lead through Alexis Mac Allister.

Leeds put Albion under pressure early on, Jack Harrison causing problems Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson forced to defend in the Seagulls in the early stages.

However it was intelligent play by Pascal Gross and Mitoma that set up Mac Allister’s opener.

Gross finding Albion’s Japanese winger with a great ball and Mitoma feigning a shot before a telling centre.

Leeds got back in after Harrison got past Joel Veltman too easily, he found Bamford who blasted in the equaliser with a slight deflection of Adam Webster.

Mac Allister then spurned another easy chance before half time

