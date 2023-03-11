Premier League Match Day 26 – Leeds United V Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion travel to Leeds where Jason Steele keeps his place in goal and Evan Ferguson also keeps his place up front.

Tariq Lamptey is out after sustaining a leg injury in the 4-0 win against West Ham United last week.

Netherlands defender Joel Veltman has been named to start in his place. Levi Colwill is on the bench.

The Seagulls beat Leeds back in August and will be looking to cement their European aspirations this afternoon (Saturday 11 March).

Leeds have yet to beat Albion in the Premier League, last clocking up a win in the Championship in March 2017, near the end of the season when Brighton were promoted to the top flight.

Patrick Bamford returns to the Leeds starting line-up, having missed last week’s defeat at Chelsea with an injured leg. Bamford replaces Georginio Rutter, who was named among the substitutes.

The only other change is that Marc Roca has been included in place of Weston McKennie in midfield.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo makes a quicker-than-expected return to the bench after an ankle surgery.

The fallout continues from the row about Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and his political comments on Twitter, with Brighton striker Glenn Murray pulling out of Football Focus and Final Score today.

The former Brighton striker tweeted: “Was meant to be up in Media City today but reflecting last night I felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus and Score today.

“Hoping normal service resumes next week.”