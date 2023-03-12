Brighton and Hove Albion beaten by late goal in WSL match against Man City

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Manchester City 3

A double from Khadija Shaw including a last-minute winner gave Manchester City all three points against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley this afternoon (Sunday 12 March).

Shaw, the top scorer in the Women’s Super League, gave City the lead after 21 minutes.

Elisabeth Terland equalised for Albion just over 10 minutes later.

The visitors dominated much of the match but, despite camping out in the Seagulls’ half for most of the second period, looked destined to be heading home with just one point.

Their perseverance paid off, though, with Shaw picking up a loose ball in the penalty area and sending a low strike past Megan Walsh in the Albion goal.

City remain unbeaten in 13 WSL games and are still in a tight title race, with Manchester United and Chelsea.

At the other end of the table, Brighton stay 11th, with eight points, one above bottom side Leicester City, but with a game in hand.

The match today looked set to end on level terms after Chloe Kelly blasted the ball narrowly wide two minutes left.

But barely a minute later Shaw struck to keep alive City’s hopes of a first WSL title since 2016.

Albion’s stand-in manager Amy Merricks had the frustration of seeing two goals ruled out before Terland rounded off a counter-attack with a curling strike.

The result leaves Brighton mired in relegation trouble as City prepare to host Chelsea in a fortnight in what could prove to be one of the most crucial games of the season.