Dishoom to open Brighton restaurant

Posted On 14 Mar 2023 at 3:45 pm
Posh Indian chain Dishoom is planning on opening a Brighton restaurant in The Lanes.

The restaurant, famous for its bacon naan rolls and black daal, already delivers to most of the city from the Deliveroo “dark kitchen” in Hove.

But this opening will allow Brighton and Hove diners to experience the London eatery’s dishes while dining out.

The restaurant has applied for an alcohol licence at 31a and 32 East Street – previously occupied by Socialite restaurant and before that, Cath Kidston.

The licence, which the application states is for “a restaurant with ancillary bar and external terrace (subject to relevant consents)” asks to open until midnight, with alcohol sales from 8am.

The consultation on the licence runs until 4 April. No planning permission has yet been applied for regarding signage etc.

When Socialite was running a restaurant there, it spanned three floors including a roof terrace.

The whole property was advertised to let by Newlands Property at £7,500pcm, or £90,000 per year.

