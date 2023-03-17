Doctor leaves donation to Madeira Terrace fund in her will

A doctor who enjoyed walks along Brighton seafront with her husband has left the Madeira Terrace restoration project £30,000 in her will.

Doctor Manju Ghosh, of New Malden, who passed away in 2021, left the charitable donation in memory of her late husband, Doctor Sabyasachi Bhattacharya

Executor and trustee Andrew Hill said: “My client and her husband had lovely memories of Brighton and owned an apartment at the Marina. Whenever they had free time, they would head down and enjoy a walk along the beach. Brighton was so special to them.”

Mr Hill added that giving money to the project would be exactly what they both would want, as it would help towards enhancing the area with something that everyone could enjoy.

Phase One of the Renovation Project, which started earlier this year, will see 40 arches between Madeira Terrace Shelter Hall (also known as Concorde 2) and the Royal Crescent step restored.

Co-chair of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, Martin Osborne said: “It’s always lovely to hear how our world-famous seafront holds such a special place in people’s lives.

“We hope that this very generous donation towards the renovation project will encourage many more people to follow in the footsteps of Dr Ghosh and Dr Bhattacharya, and enjoy visiting, relaxing and making memories in our city by the sea.”

Community fund raiser Jax Atkins who has raised thousands for the restoration of Madeira Terrace added: “This is a heart-warming reminder of how much Madeira Terraces is loved by locals and visitors.

“Public money is scarce, so we need to do all we can to keep raising funds and keep momentum on the project going. Every penny counts and we are still accepting donations of bric-a-brac to sell for the Terraces.

“I’m so thankful for this kind and thoughtful gesture, it’s just brill. The terraces are the city’s shop window and once restored will make a huge and positive difference to our eastern seafront”.