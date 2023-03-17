King’s coronation to be shown on big screen in Brighton

The coronation of King Charles is due to be shown on a big screen in the centre of Brighton – one of dozens across the country.

Plans have been agreed to erect big screens in more than 30 towns and cities up and down the country to show Charles being crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

The ceremony is expected to be televised around the world, with the big screen in Brighton proposed to go up in Jubilee Square.

Other confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, the Piece Hall, in Halifax, and Piccadilly Gardens, in Manchester.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens.

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a live televised concert on Sunday 7 May.

One the same day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The bank holiday Monday has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the country, “the big help out” aims to highlight the positive effects of volunteering on communities.