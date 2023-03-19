Brighton and Hove Albion will face Manchester United in FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Wembley next month in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls beat Grimsby Town 5-0 at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 19 March) to earn their place in the last four.

In the other tie, Manchester will play Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The matches are due to be played at Wembley on the weekend of Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

It will be only the third time that Brighton have played in an FA Cup semi-final.

Their most recent appearance ended in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley four years ago, with Pep Guardiola’s side going on to trounce Watford 6-0 in the final.

The first time, 40 years ago in 1983, Brighton beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Highbury, with goals from Jimmy Case and the late Michael Robinson.

The rest, as they say …