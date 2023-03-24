BREAKING NEWS

Hove man missing

Posted On 24 Mar 2023 at 6:59 pm
Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a Hove man who has disappeared.

Gabriel Pol

Gabriel Pol was last seen this morning (Friday 24 March) and this afternoon Sussex Police took to social media to post a plea for help finding him.

The force said: “We’re very concerned for Gabriel Pol who is missing from Hove.

“Gabriel, 53, was last seen in the Hangleton area around 9.20am on Friday.

“He is white, of slim build, with short grey hair, wears glasses and is thought to be wearing navy blue jeans and black trainers.

“He may have headed into Brighton but could be anywhere in the area.

“Please keep an eye out for him and call 999 immediately if you spot him, quoting serial 367 of 24/03.”

