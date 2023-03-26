Coffee chain shuts three branches as covid measures claim more jobs

Brighton and Hove coffee shop chain Small Batch has closed three of its branches with the loss of more than two dozen jobs.

The branches to close are in Dyke Road, Brighton, at the Seven Dials, in Western Road, Brighton, on the edge of Norfolk Square, and in Wilbury Road, Hove.

Two other branches remain open – in Goldstone Villas, Hove, and Wellington House, in Camden Street, Portslade. There is also a coffee stand at Brighton railway station.

The closures were an after-taste of the coronavirus restrictions, according to one former staff member, who said that the company had invested in new kitchens shortly before the pandemic.

But when businesses were forced to shut during the pandemic, Small Batch was unable to generate the income required to service the loans that had funded the kitchen upgrades.

A note in the window of the Seven Dials branch said: “We are sorry to announce that Small Batch Seven Dials has closed its doors.

“We will be focusing on our coffee and the roastery where you will be able to order your coffee online.

“Our Goldstone and Wellington House cafés are still open and we would love to see you there.

“Thank you for all your support over the years and we’ll miss you very much. Love the Seven Dials team.”

There was also a statutory demand in the window for £11,250.88 from retired pilot Charles Pemberton, 72, and letting agent, Karina Pemberton, 64. They are understood to be the landlords of the Seven Dials branch.

Non-payment could result in the Small Batch Coffee Company being liquidated and formally dissolved.

The company’s most recent published accounts – to the end of December 2021 – said that £933,000 would fall due within a year, down from just over £1 million a year earlier. No profit or loss was recorded in the accounts, in line with an exemption for small companies.

According to Companies House records, the business is run by Ashley Lopez, 36, from Wellington House, in Camden Street Portslade, and owned by entrepreneur and financier Stefan Allesch-Taylor, 53.

In the window of the branch in Wilbury Road, Hove, there was also a farewell note from staff which read: “We are sorry to announce that Small Batch Wilbury has closed its doors.

“We will be focusing on our coffee and the roastery where you will be able to order your coffee online.

“Our Goldstone and Wellington House cafés are still open and we would love to see you there. Thank you for your support over the years.”

And last week a number of staff who had been made redundant were emptying the stock from the Norfolk Square branch for their former employer.

Small Batch is understood to have switched its focus from retail – running coffee shops – to wholesale – supplying coffee to other food and drink and hospitality businesses as well as to online trading.

A few months ago, the company announced the appointment of two new members of the leadership team “to help drive its new strategic focus on wholesale operations and online coffee subscribers”.

The specialist market research business World Coffee Portal said that Colin Morrison was joining the business as roastery managing director from Glasgow-based coffee roaster Matthew Algie.

And, the report said, Dumo Mathema was joining as head of coffee and roastery, having previously worked for the Department of Coffee and Ozone Coffee Roasters and provided consultancy services for other roasteries.

Small Batch was founded by Brad Jacobsen and Alan Tomlins in 2006. Mr Jacobsen was reported to have made £3 million when he sold his 64 per cent stake in 2015.

The business was bought by Risk Capital Partners, which is run by Palace Pier owner Luke Johnson, who sold it to the fast-growing Department for Coffee and Social Affairs (DoCaSA) in 2019.

Within 18 months, the new owners had invested in better kitchen equipment at Small Batch branches but the country was placed in lockdown and then the new owners went into liquidation.