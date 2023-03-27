Babes in the Wood killer died of covid, report says

Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop died of covid after agreeing a do not resuscitate order, a new report says.

The killer, who had been in prison since 1990, was already suffering from bowel cancer and diabetes when he died in January 2022 at Frankland Prison aged 55.

He had already been serving a life sentence for sexual offences and attempted murder when he was given another 36 years in 2018 for the 1986 murder of Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows.

A report from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman published today revealed that his cancer had spread to his lungs and brain.

But despite advice to shield, he refused and signed a disclaimer to this effect in June 2020.

He signed the do not resuscitate order in August 2021, following a course of chemotherapy and surgery.

The report says: “At around 5.30am on 20 January 2022, a prisoner in a neighbouring cell heard Mr Bishop shouting that he had fallen and rang his cell bell to alert staff.

“A nurse attended and found that he was cold, with laboured breathing. As part of his end of life plan, Mr Bishop had previously indicated that he wanted to die at Frankland.

“He declined to go to hospital or move to the inpatient unit. The nurse left an oxygen tank and pulse oximeter in the cell, with instructions for wing staff to monitor him at ten-minute intervals and inform healthcare if Mr Bishop’s wrist alarm sounded.”

By 7.25, he had removed the oxygen mask, and he agreed to go to hospital an hour later. By that point, he was so weak, he didn’t need restraints.

He tested positive when he arrived at hospital and died at 8.40pm.

The report says: “Within a few minutes of his death, the family liaison officer notified Mr Bishop’s mother. He telephoned again the following day, to explain the procedures and discuss her preferences for the funeral arrangements.

“A prison manager went to the hospital to debrief the escort officers and offer support.

“Notices were issued to other staff and prisoners, informing them of Mr Bishop’s death and reminding them of the support available.

“The prison arranged and paid for Mr Bishop’s funeral, which was held on 2 February. The family liaison officer and his deputy attended and one of the prison chaplains officiated.”