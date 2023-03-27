Blur’s Graham Coxon & Rose Elinor Dougall drop deluxe album ahead of their Brighton gig

New duo, The WAEVE (pronounced “wave”) which consists of Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall have today dropped their digital deluxe version of their self-titled debut album featuring 4 previously unheard bonus tracks! You can purchase this HERE.

The album originally came out on 3rd February on Transgressive Records, and the band announced a string of UK dates which included Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, London’s Lafayette and here in Brighton as well. That concert will take place tomorrow (28th March 2023) at Chalk and there are currently some tickets still available – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Back on 29th November 2022, The WAEVE dropped their third single from the then forthcoming album. It’s titled ‘Kill Me Again’ and was composed by Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall – Listen HERE. It followed ‘Can I Call You’ and ‘Drowning’. It came with an accompanying video directed by David J. East, watch HERE. Last month, their latest single ‘Sleepwalking’ was released – Watch the video HERE.

The WAEVE is a liquid meeting of musical minds and talents. A powerful elixir of cinematic British folk-rock, post-punk, organic songwriting and freefall jamming. The WAEVE strikes that magical English folk-rock alchemy of earth and ether. Heaviness and weightlessness. Darkness and light.

Graham Coxon is one of the acknowledged guitar heroes of his generation. His seminal contribution to Blur – as well as his nine solo albums since 1998, not to mention acclaimed soundtrack work – goes without saying. This autumn sees the publication of his autobiography, ‘Verse, Chorus, Monster!’ on Faber and Faber. Rose Elinor Dougall is a singer songwriter from London who has released three solo albums – the latest being ‘A New Illusion’ (2019). She has also worked with Mark Ronson and Baxter Dury among others.

Produced by The WAEVE and James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine, Foals, HAIM) and recorded in London earlier this year, ‘The WAEVE’ self-titled album is a collection of 10 new tracks from songwriters Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall. Joining creative forces in The WAEVE gave the duo the opportunity to push past their instrumental comfort zones.

Many of the album’s tracks feature Graham on saxophone, one of the first instruments he played as a young musician back in the 80s. First single ‘Can I Call You’ starts as a ballad then morphs into a krautrock-style motorik number with a sprawling Coxon guitar solo. ‘All Along’ features Graham on cittern, a medieval folk lute. Rose plays piano and an ARP 2000 modular synth. The heavy weather all over ‘The WAEVE’ recalls the blustery folk rock of Sandy Denny or John & Beverly Martyn, while tracks such as ‘Kill Me Again‘ and ‘Over And Over’ recall the 70s rock of Kevin Ayers or Van der Graaf Generator, almost industrial in places.

