Body washed up on beach believed to be missing Hove man

A body washed up on Rottingdean beach yesterday is believed to belong to missing Hove man Gabriel Pol.

Th 53-year-old was reported missing on Friday, having last been seen in Hangleton that morning.

He was believed to be heading into Brighton and CCTV footage of him on the Palace Pier on Friday night was later released by police.

The body was found yesterday morning, with parts of the undercliff walk closed off while emergency services worked at the scene.

Sussex Police said: “We are sad to report that a body of man was recovered on Rottingdean beach on Sunday.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of missing man Gabriel Pol, 53.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”