Brighton rolls out the red Carpet for the Inspiral’s

INSPIRAL CARPETS + DÉJÀ VEGA – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 26.3.23

Forget the likes of Mark Owen, Barclay James Harvest, and N-Trance; the Inspiral Carpets are indisputably Oldham’s greatest musical product. Formed in 1985 the Inspiral’s were associated with the ‘Madchester scene’ of the late eighties and early nineties, which included bands such as The Stone Roses, The Charlatans, and The Happy Mondays.

One of my life’s great unexplained mysteries is how come I have never seen the Inspiral Carpets play live in spite of them being my favourite band from the aforementioned scene. Tonight at the Concorde 2 I am thrilled to be breaking my duck but there’s a tinge of sadness as this is the first time that the band have been on the road since the tragic death of their popular drummer Craig Gill.

Tonight though is a celebration of the great man and I am happy to be a part of this little piece of music history. There was a memorial page started up for Craig on Facebook which has in excess of 17,000 followers where all things ‘Gilly’ have been shared in tribute to the drummer who joined the band at the tender age of just 14. He was a popular member of the band and this is bound to be a somewhat emotional night.

I arrive early in order to catch tonight’s support act who are Déjà Vega. A three piece hailing from Northwich in Cheshire, they have previously supported the Inspiral’s, calling them “the best people”. I have never actually heard of this band, so carry out some research prior to tonight and I’m glad I did as I was impressed with their recorded efforts. They’ve been around for ten years and have released two albums to date which are definitely worthy of a listen, with last year’s offering ‘Personal Hell’ getting ‘Album of the Week’ status from Louder Than War.

Taking to the stage promptly at 8:00pm, they start off at breakneck speed which grasps me tight and rarely lets go during the 29 minute set. This threesome make an unimaginable amount of sound and their power fills the room easily, and more. Highlight of the set for me is ‘Mr Powder’ with its powerful minute long introduction, and some serious noise from Jack’s use of the guitar slide just over halfway through, this 2019 single deserved more success.

Mike on bass has that moody Indie Rock band look off to a tee, with long flowing locks covering his face and a checked tartan shirt. Tom on drums looks like he is enjoying every beat and sings along to most songs even without a microphone at his disposal, even if he can’t remember what they are called!

The set ends with an extended live version of ‘The Test’. which is like an experimental Alt-Rock opera in one song. Next time they hit the south I will have my stopwatch at the ready just to see how long this track lasts in order to satisfy my curiosity. There is even some respite from the ferocity during this song.

A note to all local promoters: please get this band on your radar and bring them back down south for a headline show or two.

Déjà Vega:

Jack Fearon – vocals / guitar

Tom Webster – drums

Mike Newton – bass guitar

Déjà Vega setlist:

‘It’s All Gone Wrong’ (from 2022 ‘Personal Hell’ album)

‘Mr Powder’ (from 2019 ‘Déjà Vega’ album)

‘Spitting Gas’ (from 2022 ‘Personal Hell’ album)

‘Catharsis’ (from 2022 ‘Personal Hell’ album)

‘Who We Are’ (from 2022 ‘Personal Hell’ album)

‘The Test’ (from 2019 ‘Déjà Vega’ album)

www.instagram.com/dejavegaband

The house DJ is on form tonight and plays ‘Sometimes I Fantasise’ and ‘Supersonic’ between sets to embrace the (Greater) Mancunian feel about tonight.

Inspiral Carpets have travelled down to Brighton from last night’s show in Northampton for their fourth date of a thirteen gig UK tour, and only show on the south coast. Another coup for Concorde 2. Tonight’s line-up brings together original members Stephen Holt on vocals and Graeme Lambert on guitar, Clint Boon on keyboards and backing vocals, Oscar Boon on bass guitar, and Kevin Clark faced with the task of stepping into the spotlight on drums.

The set starts off with a storming rendition of ‘Joe’ and they don’t venture away from last century, apart from when they play ‘Let You Down’ (2014) featuring Dr John Cooper-Clarke who appears on the video backdrop.

For me the sound of the Farfisa organ sets the Inspiral’s aside from anyone else and Clint Boon is immaculate in his delivery. Seeing them live though really does make me appreciate the true value of the other band members, in particular Graeme on guitar. Stood far left of the stage he may shirk the limelight, but the intricacy of his guitar playing doesn’t go amiss. Stephen’s vocals are on point and the band have gelled together seamlessly with the new additions.

It’s touching to see proud dad Clint glancing across at the next generation, his son Oscar, smashing it on bass guitar on his first tour with the band. Clint unashamedly takes full credit for ‘producing him’ and much to his surprise isn’t heckled by his wife in the wings. The other new addition Kevin Clark, who has the unenviable position of filling Gilly’s seat behind the drums is welcomed with open arms by the band and crowd alike, and responds with a performance that Gilly would have appreciated.

I saw some people moaning on social media that it wouldn’t be the same Inspiral Carpets without Craig, Tom Hingley, and Martyn Walsh, but that was soon put to bed judging by the response of tonight’s sell out crowd. They are even better than I anticipated which is backed up by Clint telling us it is “the best gig of the tour so far”, a quote which he immediately accredited to Stephen so he doesn’t get any stick. Seriously though if they are improving every night then those of you due to see them later on in the tour are in for a treat as tonight is virtually faultless.

The hits keep on coming and the fifth song in we have ‘She Comes In The Fall’ followed by ‘This Is How It Feels’. It is hard to keep up the dancing pace with so many brilliant tunes. I have to say that ‘I Want You’ is one of my personal highlights with the wonderful but sadly departed, Mark E. Smith on the backdrop video.

The banter is free flowing with Clint the main protagonist and the occasional quip from Graeme and Stephen. Clint recalls the first time the band played Brighton. The Zap Club on August 18th 1989, according to Graeme, and it was a Tuesday night, and Oldham Athletic beat Leicester 2-0. Fact check: it was a Tuesday night, but it was the 29th and Oldham beat Leicester 1-0 the following month back in the glory days. Clint recalls how he went to see Oldham regularly when young and was put off football for life. Graeme on the other hand has stuck by the Latics through mostly thin. Being the same age as Graeme and living in Oldham I could easily have followed the same route but luckily given The Latics current plight, I opted for Manchester City.

After a bit of ‘mooing’ not ‘booing’ from the crowd we are treated to a three song encore. The video backdrop to ‘Commercial Rain’ is a tribute to Gilly and the band start a round of applause for our dear departed friend. Second song is thankfully not a cover of Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’ in a sixties Garage style, but is in fact a cover of ’96 Tears’ by ? and the Mysterians.

Stephen questions whether there is a hotter venue around as he is sweating buckets. He recalls how last time they played there it was in the summer and he had extremely sweaty b*llocks. On being advised by Clint that he can’t say the ‘B’ word so corrects himself by way of calling them testicles.

With Stephen making his way off the stage and standing on the band’s equipment storage boxes in the photographers pit during the encore, I almost get to smell first hand as to whether they are sweaty tonight as he is stood towering over me literally a couple of inches away from my face as the adoring crowd surge forward in the pit. If caught on camera that moment would certainly make for an interesting photo to accompany this review. Finishing off the night with the wonderful ‘Saturn 5’ the crowd are left in no doubt that the Inspiral Carpets are still cool as F*ck.

Inspiral Carpets:

Stephen Holt – vocals

Graeme Lambert – guitar

Clint Boon – keyboards / backing vocals

Oscar Boon – bass guitar

Kevin Clark – drums

Inspiral Carpets setlist:

‘Joe’ (from 1989 ‘Dung 4’ album)

‘Generations’ (from 1992 ‘Revenge Of The Goldfish’ album)

‘Weakness’ (from 1990 ‘Island Head’ EP)

‘Butterfly’ (from 1989 ‘Dung 4’ album)

‘She Comes In The Fall’ (from 1990 ‘Life’ album)

‘This Is How It Feels’ (from 1990 ‘Life’ album)

‘Two Worlds Collide’ (from 1992 ‘Revenge Of The Goldfish’ album)

‘Let You Down’ (from 2014 ‘Inspiral Carpets’ album)

‘Caravan’ (from 1991 ‘The Beast Inside’ album)

‘Find Out Why’ (from 1989 ‘Find Out Why’ EP)

‘Move’ (from 1989 ‘Move’ EP)

‘Sackville’ (from 1990 ‘Life’ album)

‘Directing Traffic’ (from 1990 ‘Life’ album)

‘Keep The Circle Around’ (from 1989 ‘Dung 4’ album)

‘I Want You’ (from 1994 ‘Devil Hopping’ album)

‘Uniform’ (from 1994 ‘Devil Hopping’ album)

‘Dragging Me Down’ (from 1992 ‘Revenge Of The Goldfish’ album)

(encore)

‘Commercial Rain’ (from 1989 ‘Joe’ EP)

‘96 Tears’ (? and the Mysterians cover) (from 1989 ‘Dung 4’ album)

‘Saturn 5’ (from 1994 ‘Devil Hopping’ album)

linktr.ee/inspiralCarpets

BONUS PHOTOS: