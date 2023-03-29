‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ as Interpol are returning to Brighton

Interpol began in New York in 1997, when guitarist Daniel Kessler recruited bassist Carlos Dengler and singer/guitarist Paul Banks to form a band.

In 2002, with Sam Fogarino on drums, the band signed to Matador Records and released ‘Turn On The Bright Lights‘ which made it to 10th position on NME’s list of 2002’s top releases and Pitchfork named it the year’s No.1 album.

Over the next decade and a half Interpol would go on to wide critical and commercial acclaim, with five subsequent high charting records on the Billboard 200; earning rave reviews across the map from Rolling Stone to TIME; performing on late night television shows including ‘The Late Show’ with David Letterman and ’Conan’ and playing major festivals like ‘Coachella’ and ‘Glastonbury’ and headlining Mexico’s ‘Corona Capital’.

For the record, the other Interpol studio albums are ‘Antics’ (No.21 in UK Album Chart in 2004), ‘Our Love To Admire’ (No.2 in 2007), ‘Interpol’ (No.10 in 2010), ‘El Pintor’ (No. 9 in 2014), ‘Marauder’ (No.6 in 2018) and ‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe’ (No.14 in 2022).

On August 20th 2022, Interpol’s canonical debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ turned twenty. To commemorate this the band made the fan-favorite and ‘TOTBL’ companion ‘The Black EP’ available on digital platforms.

Originally released on August 26th, 2003, as a limited-edition CD, the long out of print ‘The Black EP’ features the studio version of ‘Say Hello To The Angels’, a demo of ‘NYC’ and four ‘TOTBL’-era songs recorded live in session for Radio France in 2002, including fabled non-album bonus track ‘Specialist’. You can find this and their other work on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Interpol have now announced that they will be making a welcome return to Brighton where they will play The Dome Concert Hall on Sunday 28th May 2023. You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE. The band last performed live at the Brighton Dome on 26th June 2019, where they performed a solid 19 song set.

www.interpolnyc.com

Support for the 28th May concert will come from Water From Your Eyes, who are Nate Amos and Rachel Brown. The duo will be dropping their nine tune ‘Everyone’s Crushed’ album on 26th May, which is available in opaque red vinyl as one of the options. Find out more HERE.