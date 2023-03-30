Goo Records plans showcase at Brighton’s Green Door Store

The Green Door Store will be hosting a special Goo Records ‘Showcase Night’ featuring three of the label’s favourite acts; Welly, Canned Pineapple and Owners Club. This will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023 from 7pm onwards. Tickets are available HERE and HERE.

Goo Records was founded with the aim of giving new and emerging artists an opportunity to release physical editions of their music without being tied to onerous contracts. In an age where every song is a single, Goo aims to find proper single-worthy tracks and make them available on 7″ vinyl for fans and collectors.

Let’s meet the bands…

Welly, who are certainly no strangers to the Brighton & Hove News Music Team, arrived in early 2022 and offer up suburban discopunk for the CBBC generation. The band of PE-kitted disciples crash, bang and wallop guitars, cowbells and synthesizers through uniquely catchy Dad-danceable songs. It’s The Smiths at a school disco. Vampire Weekend in a village hall. John Betjeman on a bassline.

Welly released the limited edition 7″ single ‘Home For The Weekend (Live in A Village Hall)’ through Goo Records on 17th February 2023. Find it HERE.

linktr.ee/worldwidewelly

Canned Pineapple are a much needed kick in the teeth for indie rock music. The Brighton five-piece have the precious gift of being able to combine Teenage Fanclub style heart-breakingly gorgeous melodies with the crunching guitar assault of Dinosaur Jr. Their memorable songs have been making audiences fall instantly in love with them across the UK and Ireland. You will too. They will be dropping their ‘Turkey Sandwiches’ single on 18th April, which you can pre-order HERE.

linktr.ee/canned_pineapple

Owners Club are a pub rock four piece whose songs range from singing about the long discontinued Double Diamond beer to vampires, the occult and a whole lot more. Their recent single ‘Mini Skrrrt!’ was described by The Gryphon magazine as “delightfully playful and exuberant, reflecting the band’s mission statement of ‘smashing out indie floor fillers”. This week they have released ‘Witchcraft For The Modern World’ via Goo Records – Find it HERE.

linktr.ee/owners_club