Tributes paid after death of Brighton and Hove Labour councillor

Tributes have been to Brighton and Hove Labour councillor Robert Mcintosh who has died at the age of 72.

Councillor Mcintosh won his Rottingdean Coastal seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in a by-election last May.

But shortly after his victory he announced that he had just learnt that he had bowel cancer and underwent surgery from which he was unable to return.

His colleagues released a joint statement, saying: “Brighton and Hove Labour Party and the Labour group of councillors are saddened to learn of the untimely death of our comrade Councillor Dr Robert McIntosh on Saturday 1 April.

“Robert was elected as a Brighton and Hove city councillor for Rottingdean Coastal ward on Thursday 5 May 2022.

“Unfortunately, the week of his election, Robert was diagnosed with bowel cancer following routine screening and he was always deeply disappointed and frustrated that he was unable to participate fully in council duties.

“Robert was a hard worker, straightforward with his views and extremely committed to the causes he believed in.

“He built a Labour Party branch in Rottingdean Coastal which convinced residents in one of the safest Tory wards in the city that Labour was a party fit to represent all residents.

“Robert’s PhD was in South African history. He grew up campaigning against apartheid. He was also a staunch defender of the EU and always at the big demonstrations and rallies in 2019, proudly waving his banner.

“Robert was also a supporter of electoral reform, including proportional representation.

“Labour members will miss Robert’s calls asking them to attend a meeting or deliver leaflets.

“But we will continue door-knocking and listening to residents in both the May council elections and future campaigns, because that’s what he would have wanted – for us all to keep on keeping on with the fight for social justice and a fairer, more equitable world.”

The Labour MP of Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, said yesterday: “This morning, I lost a friend and Brighton Kemptown Labour lost a member of our family.

“Councillor Dr Robert McIntosh passed away from cancer at the Martlets Hospice.

“An educator by profession, no one worked harder for the causes he believed in than Robert.

“He built a branch in Rottingdean Coastal which turned one of the safest Tory wards in the city red.

“I know this is something he was so proud of and it’s something we all admired him greatly for.

“He was a staunch defender of the EU and electoral reform and he almost made me look a moderate on these issues.”