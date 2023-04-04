Missing man last seen in centre of Brighton

A missing man was last seen in the centre of Brighton, police said this afternoon (Tuesday 4 April).

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help trying to find Arel Marik who was spotted in the Old Steine area yesterday afternoon.

The force said: “We are searching for Arel Marik, who is missing from Bexhill.

“Arel, 42, was last seen in the Old Steine area of Brighton on Monday afternoon (3 April) and is believed to still be in the city.

“He is described as white, 5ft 7in and of slim build, with dark brown hair and facial hair.

“He was last seen wearing a dark grey tracksuit and may be sleeping rough.

“Anyone who sees Arel or knows where he is, is asked to contact us online or call 101 quoting serial 716 of 31/03.”