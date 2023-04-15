BREAKING NEWS

Thief steals £5k electric cargo bike in Hove

A thief has stolen an electric cargo bike worth more than £5,000 from a street in Hove, Sussex Police said.

The stolen Tern GSD cargo bike

The force has issued an appeal for information from the public about the theft which happened in January.

The ebike – a blue Tern GSD long-tail electric cargo bike – costs about £5,400 when new.

Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a high-value electric bike in Hove.

“The ebike was secured to railings on Fourth Avenue when it was taken some time between Monday 9 January and 2pm on Wednesday 11 January.

“It is a Tern GSD long-tail electric cargo bike with small wheels and a front rack with a black crate strapped to it.

“It is mostly bright, pale blue but its handlebars and saddle are black.

“Anyone who sees a bike matching this description or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour around the time of the theft is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1016 of 11/01.”

