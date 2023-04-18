Turner-winning Brighton artist’s work to brighten up Grand Parade this summer

Six huge works by Turner Prize winning Brighton artist Helen Cammock are to be displayed on Grand Parade this summer.

Brighton Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) will display the larger than life artworks in its windows opposite Victoria Gardens.

This will be her first ever commission for her home town, where she has lived since studying at the University of Brighton in 2008.

She now has a studio at the nearby Phoenix Art Space in Waterloo Place.

This new work, called The deepest crease in the fold of stone and the sweet taste of salt, will be displayed at Brighton CCA from 4 August until 24 September 2023.

During the first weekend, her work will also feature on billboards across the city as part of a separate project, All About Love by Build Hollywood.

The centre says the six works will respond to the architecture of the city, from flint walls to ancient roads and skate parks.

Cammock says the works, which will use text and abstracted photography, are ‘’for conversations and re-imaginings of self and as a purveyor of readings and activations. Fold upon fold through material, texture, moments and place.’’

The Summer Commissions at Brighton CCA have previously included Alexandre da Cunha and Jade Montserrat.

Ben Roberts, Artistic Director, Brighton CCA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Helen to present this ambitious new work for Brighton, which will be visible to the public on the exterior of our gallery during the summer months.

“Six large scale works will envelop the exterior of our building, giving audiences visiting Brighton this summer a unique opportunity to view Helen Cammock’s newest work, at an impressive scale and outside of the gallery walls.”