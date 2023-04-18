Worth waiting for – Celeste plays triumphant homecoming show

CELESTE – CHALK, BRIGHTON 15.4.23

Almost four years had passed since I first saw the then little-known Celeste perform at the ‘Great Escape Festival‘ at Brighton’s Arch nightclub in 2019. I went along on the enthusiastic recommendation of my friend Karl who knew her from the days when she worked in The Black Horse pub in Rottingdean and served his Guinness. At this juncture, I must stress, this isn’t usually the type of music I would usually listen to, but I was simply blown away by her performance that night and knew we were witnessing a very special talent who was destined for much bigger things, so I consider myself a convert to her brilliant jazz-soul infused music.

Celeste Waite, 28, was born in the US but her mother moved to the UK when Celeste was aged 3, initially they settled in Dagenham and then moved to Saltdean when she was 5. This is where she spent her years growing up, later working at a local charity shop in Longridge Avenue aged 17.

Celeste studied Music Technology at Varndean College and her early gigs were dotted around Brighton, so despite the fact she is now London based, this was very much a homecoming show. Someone in the audience even called out that she could “get the 27 bus to Saltdean afterwards” clearly referencing old times which she warmly appreciated.

So much has happened since that 2019 Great Escape performance and her career has skyrocketed. In January 2020, Celeste topped the BBC’s ‘Sound of 2020’ Music Poll, catapulting her to national fame and even a US appearance on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ where she performed the beautiful ‘Strange’ which we were to hear tonight.

In fact, 2020 would prove to be something of a stellar year for Celeste despite the devastating pandemic and postponement of her album launch and tour. She won the inaugural ‘Rising Star’ Brit Award putting on a memorable performance at the ceremony and provided the soundtrack to that year’s prestigious John Lewis Christmas Ad with ‘Give A Little Love’. In 2021, she went on to win a coveted Ivor Novello award for her songwriting partnership with Jamie Hartman.

This evening had been much-postponed, in fact for around 18 months from the original date so therefore it was hugely anticipated. The show was presented by legendary local music store ‘Resident‘ and was one of their famed ‘Outstore’ events in celebration of Celeste’s stunning solo No.1 debut album ‘Not Your Muse‘. The majority of the audience had purchased a copy from Resident to gain admission for this special performance.

Celeste lined up alongside a full band which consisted of a drummer, a saxophonist and two guitarists. The set was bathed in a red hue throughout its entirety creating an intimate jazz-soul club vibe on-stage which framed the intimacy of the show.

There was eager anticipation throughout the crowd who’d had plenty of time to get their drinks in and there was a rapturous greeting when Celeste finally arrived on stage just after 8:45pm sporting a striking ensemble of punky horns in her hair, black ruffled top and a wide-brimmed lime green ruffled skirt and knee-length boots which were removed after three songs to allow her to move more comfortably. Celeste thanked us for our patience and was clearly delighted to finally perform in Brighton again.

From there on in, we were treated to a mesmerising hour-long performance that literally flew by. There was a big cheer for brand new opening track ‘Happening Again’ and enthusiastic crowd accompaniment for ‘Stop This Flame’ (used ubiquitously in Sky Sports Premier League Coverage for the last 3 seasons). Track of the night for me was the spellbinding ‘Strange’ during which you could have heard a pin drop.

Celeste really does have a unique husky and soulful yet powerful voice (think an amalgamation of Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone and Adele and you’d be along the right lines). She glided effortlessly through her set and Chalk‘s sound team and sound system really showcased it to its fullest extent, the acoustics were spot on all night. The backing band were superb, they didn’t miss a beat, providing the perfect accompaniment to her incredible voice without overpowering it and letting it be the star.

At the end of the show, Celeste thanked the audience for helping her to have a number one album and pursue her musical dream by supporting it. She really didn’t need to, the pleasure, undoubtedly, was all ours.

Celeste setlist:

‘Happening Again’ (unreleased)

‘Lately’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Love Is Back’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Tell Me Something I Don’t Know’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Both Sides Of The Moon’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Stop This Flame’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Time Will Tell’ (unreleased)

‘Strange’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Everyday’ (unreleased)

‘Ideal Women’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘Father’s Son’ (from 2021 ‘Not Your Muse’ album)

‘This Is Who I Am’ (unreleased?)

