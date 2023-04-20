Hove teen charged over hit and run

A teenager charged with dangerous driving following a hit and run which left another driver injured has been remanded in custody.

Harry Ford, 19, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with a string of offences in connection with the crash on Wednesday, 11 April.

A Ford Focus was reported to have collided with a Volkswagen Sirocco in Widdicombe Way, after which the Sirocco left the scene without stopping.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Ford, of St Aubyns in Hove, has been charged with failing to stop after a road accident, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He’s also charged with assault by beating in connection with another incident in Southwick in February.

Brighton Magistrates Court remanded him in custody pending an appearance at a court to be confirmed on 17 May.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1299 of 11/04.