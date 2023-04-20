BREAKING NEWS

Hove teen charged over hit and run

Posted On 20 Apr 2023 at 12:42 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Widdicombe Way


A teenager charged with dangerous driving following a hit and run which left another driver injured has been remanded in custody.

Harry Ford, 19, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with a string of offences in connection with the crash on Wednesday, 11 April.

A Ford Focus was reported to have collided with a Volkswagen Sirocco in Widdicombe Way, after which the Sirocco left the scene without stopping.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Ford, of St Aubyns in Hove, has been charged with failing to stop after a road accident, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He’s also charged with assault by beating in connection with another incident in Southwick in February.

Brighton Magistrates Court remanded him in custody pending an appearance at a court to be confirmed on 17 May.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1299 of 11/04.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com