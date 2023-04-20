BREAKING NEWS

Two arrests over Brighton car park rape

Posted On 20 Apr 2023 at 2:35 pm
Russell Road in Brighton – Picture from Google Street View

Police have arrested two men after a woman reported being raped in a Brighton  car park early on Saturday morning.

A woman in her 30s reported being raped on the top floor of the NCP Car Park in Russell Road at around 6.10am.

She has received support from specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of rape, as well as theft and possession of a Class B drug.

A 41-year-old man from Brighton has also been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens said: “We understand this is a shocking incident that will cause concern among the community.

“A full and thorough investigation is underway and we swiftly identified two suspects who have been brought into custody.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 276 of 15/04.”

