New Saltdean Lido pool operators appointed after complaints last year



Saltdean Lido bosses have appointed a different company to run its pool this year after complaints about the previous one’s performance.

Lewes-based company, Wave Leisure, have taken over lifeguard and safety operations of the Grade II listed Saltdean Lido, while the community interest company which owns it will set pricing and keep ticket revenues.

Complaints stacked up last summer against the previous operators, Fusion Lifestyle, including poor communication over refunds and pool closures, which were blamed on poor staffing or building works.

Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company (CIC), which owns the pool, told customers of the change when announcing the pool’s reopening – which has since been delayed.

Customer Amanda Copeland said: “I had so many swims cancelled when the pool was closed last summer and no response when I emailed them regarding compensation. I emailed them again this week and got no reply.

“Last summer there were times I paid for other family members to go who weren’t on the season ticket. When the pool was closed, they didn’t even issue refunds and kept the payments. Probably around £30 to £40.”

A swimmer who had a morning season pass holder said Fusion told them they would be compensated for sessions when it didn’t open – but the refund never came.

They said: “I emailed Fusion and was told they are working on it and will get back to us all. I never heard from them again and then the email we had been using was closed.

“There were two occasions where I was offered a swim at a different time, but that was only once or twice and there were many, many mornings it did not open.”

The reopening planned for 1 May has now been delayed due to a below ground leak, which must be fixed to stop chlorinated water seeping into the ground.

Derek Leaver, chairman of Saltdean Lido CIC said he is hoping the delay will be short and that the pool will be opened before the end of May.

The 40 metre, crescent shaped, heated pool was the first part of the lido complex to be restored, reopening in 2017.

Six years after the pool restoration, Saltdean Lido CIC have taken over the running of the site with new partner, Wave Leisure.

In the new Lidonian newsletter for Saltdean Lido customers, bosses describe the change in operators as a reaction to “previous disappointing performances”.

It said: “Needing to improve on previous disappointing performances of the site, Saltdean Lido CIC decided it was time to relaunch the Saltdean Lido pool as the community pool originally intended.

“Now under new management, the pool programme and pricing are being set by the Saltdean Lido CIC team and the maintenance of the lido environment is now also the responsibility of Saltdean’s community led volunteer group.

“Safety, lifeguards, water quality and other compliance requirements will be provided by a professional team from Wave to ensure that all pool users can safely enjoy all the benefits and experience of the 40m heated outdoor pool.

“By taking control we also take on all the running costs and financial risks, but for the first time since the pool was restored in 2017, we will also earn revenue from all pool activities.”

Work to restore the art deco building itself started last spring, and is now approaching completion. It will have a phased opening from the autumn and the gym will be opened at a later date.

A spokesperson for Fusion said: “Fusion Lifestyle no longer operates Saltdean Lido.

“We appreciate some users experienced disruption due to building works being undertaken by the CIC Trust.

“We remain committed to offering refunds for any visits that were disrupted.

“Any customer with an outstanding refund can contact us by emailing info@fusion-lifestyle.com and the matter will be investigated.

“We apologise to anyone who hasn’t experienced this level of service.”