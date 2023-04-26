Police urge councillors to suspend Brighton corner shop’s licence

A Brighton convenience store owner faces having her drinks licence suspended after failing a second underage alcohol sales test.

Sussex Police called for action over the Happy Shopper, also known as the Premier Express Bevendean Convenience Store, in Upper Bevendean Avenue.

Police said that it should have its alcohol licence suspended for at least eight-week to allow for staff training after the latest failed test.

The force applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a review of the licence after the store failed test purchases in October 2019 and January this year.

Most recently, a 17-year-old police volunteer bought a bottle of Doom Bar without being asked to show proof that he was old enough.

Licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst told a panel of three councillors – Jackie O’Quinn, Anne Pissaridou and Dee Simson – that police carried out the latest test after intelligence that alcohol was sold to a “vulnerable” underage teenager.

Ms Staplehurst told the panel that the premises licence holder Malarmathy Tharmaseelan, 33, also the “designated premises supervisor” (DPS), was never present when police visited the business.

Mrs Tharmaseelan was also absent during the October 2019 test sale, when a 16-year-old police volunteer bought a bottle of Old Mout Cider without being asked for identification.

The police found that the staff member could not speak English and was an asylum-seeker with no right to work in the country.

Ms Staplehurst said that it was the only shop of its type in the area and more likely to be targeted by young people.

Councillor O’Quinn asked how much confidence the police had in the new shop management.

Ms Staplehurst said: “We are asking for a new designated premises supervisor to go in because we need to ensure that this premises has someone going in with absolute confidence to take on the role and pick up this premises and make sure they are adhering to all the conditions and issue refresher training.

“That is where they fell down as they carried out induction training verbally and it was not documented.

“This person needs to come in with fresh eyes and make sure that everything is being adhered to going forwards.”

She asked councillors to consider suspending the business’s alcohol licence for at least eight weeks to ensure that all staff are trained and to give time for a new DPS to be in position.

New conditions suggested by the police included ensuring that all staff members selling alcohol were qualified personal licence holders and that alcohol was locked away if no licence holder was present.

Mrs Tharmaseelan’s representative, licensing consultant Suresh Kanapathi, told the panel that the shop was large, clean, wheelchair-accessible and that the staff team was popular in the neighbourhood with their customers.

Mr Kanapathi said that his client was often away as she was looking after her young child.

He asked councillors to avoid a suspension as it would not come into effect until 21 days after the council issued its decision and he would appeal against any suspension.

By this time, all three shop staff would be trained licence holders and the new DPS, identified only as Viknopan, would be in position.

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days.