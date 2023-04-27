Child sex abuser from Brighton jailed for 12 years

A detective has praised the bravery of two women who helped put a Brighton man behind bars for child sexual abuse.

Spencer Gorringe was jailed for 12 years for abusing the women when they were staying at his home during their childhood more than 15 years ago.

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe said that both women had been abused as girls by Spencer Gorringe but had become “two courageous women”.

The women reported the abuse in 2019, having read news reports about Gorringe appearing in court for making and having indecent images of children. He was convicted in late 2014 and sentenced in 2015.

Brighton and Hove News covered a preliminary hearing and his conviction at the time. To read our coverage, click here and here.

The two women gave accounts of what Gorringe had done to them from the ages of 10 to 13 when he was in his mid-thirties.

Sussex Police investigated the women’s claims and specialist officers provided them with support.

The case first came to court in early 2021 but Gorringe denied all eight charges and, this month, he went on trial at Brighton Crown Court

The jury found him guilty unanimously on all eight counts and on Tuesday (25 April) Judge David Rennie jailed Gorringe for 12 years.

Gorringe, formerly of Ringmer Road, Moulsecoomb, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and served with a “sexual harm prevention order”.

The order is intended to make it harder for Gorringe to reoffend when released from prison.

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe said: “The bravery shown by Gorringe’s victims in reporting his vile offending, and supporting the prosecution through to conviction, cannot be overstated.

“In 2006, Gorringe abused his position of responsibility to take advantage of two young girls, who have grown into two courageous women who helped bring a dangerous predator to justice.

“I would like to personally thank them for their support throughout this investigation.

“I hope this sentence provides them some measure of closure and sends a clear message that it is never too late to report crime.

“We will investigate and we will do all that we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”